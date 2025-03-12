GoGold Resources Inc. (TSE:GGD) Director Buys C$25,486.50 in Stock

GoGold Resources Inc. (TSE:GGD – Get Free Report) Director John Stephen Morris Turner bought 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 11th. The shares were bought at an average cost of C$1.70 per share, with a total value of C$25,486.50.

GoGold Resources Trading Up 7.4 %

GGD stock opened at C$1.75 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of C$407.21 million, a PE ratio of 175.59 and a beta of 1.50. GoGold Resources Inc. has a 1 year low of C$1.04 and a 1 year high of C$1.83. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of C$1.47 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$1.36.

GoGold Resources Company Profile

GoGold Resources Inc engages in the exploration, development, and production of gold and silver in Mexico. The company holds 100 % interest in the Parral Tailings project, which covers an area of 141 hectares located in the state of Chihuahua, Mexico. It also holds 100% interest in the Los Ricos properties, which includes Los Ricos South and Los Ricos North projects, that covers 42 concessions with an area of approximately 22,000 hectares situated in the Jalisco State, Mexico.

