GoGold Resources Inc. (TSE:GGD) Director Buys C$25,486.50 in Stock

GoGold Resources Inc. (TSE:GGD – Get Free Report) Director John Stephen Morris Turner bought 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 11th. The shares were bought at an average cost of C$1.70 per share, with a total value of C$25,486.50.
GoGold Resources Trading Up 7.4 %
GGD stock opened at C$1.75 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of C$407.21 million, a PE ratio of 175.59 and a beta of 1.50. GoGold Resources Inc. has a 1 year low of C$1.04 and a 1 year high of C$1.83. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of C$1.47 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$1.36.
GoGold Resources Company Profile
