Golden Predator Mining (CVE:GPY) Trading Down 5.9% – Should You Sell?

Golden Predator Mining Corp. (CVE:GPY – Get Free Report) shares dropped 5.9% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as C$0.16 and last traded at C$0.16. Approximately 201,699 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 47% from the average daily volume of 137,494 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.17.
Golden Predator Mining Price Performance
The stock has a market capitalization of C$27.57 million and a P/E ratio of -5.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a current ratio of 1.96. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of C$0.16 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$0.16.
Golden Predator Mining Company Profile
Golden Predator Mining Corp., an exploration stage company, engages in the acquisition and exploration of mineral properties in Canada. The company explores for gold, silver, copper, lead, and zinc properties. Its principal property is the Brewery Creek project covering an area of 180 square kilometers located in northwestern Yukon.
