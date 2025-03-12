Great Lakes Advisors LLC Has $89.18 Million Stock Holdings in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

Great Lakes Advisors LLC grew its holdings in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Free Report) by 16.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 586,467 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 83,426 shares during the quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $89,178,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Collier Financial acquired a new stake in shares of PepsiCo in the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Legacy Investment Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in PepsiCo in the third quarter worth about $31,000. Rakuten Securities Inc. increased its position in PepsiCo by 93.2% in the third quarter. Rakuten Securities Inc. now owns 199 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares during the period. Creative Capital Management Investments LLC acquired a new stake in PepsiCo in the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in PepsiCo in the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. 73.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ PEP opened at $152.33 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $208.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.92, a PEG ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 0.52. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $148.90 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $160.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.05, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 0.82. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 52 week low of $141.51 and a 52 week high of $183.41.

PepsiCo ( NASDAQ:PEP Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The company reported $1.96 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.94 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $27.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $27.89 billion. PepsiCo had a return on equity of 58.87% and a net margin of 10.43%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down .2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.78 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 8.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 7th will be given a dividend of $1.355 per share. This represents a $5.42 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.56%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 7th. PepsiCo’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 77.99%.

A number of analysts recently commented on PEP shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on PepsiCo from $184.00 to $178.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Citigroup reduced their target price on PepsiCo from $195.00 to $170.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on PepsiCo from $185.00 to $168.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. Evercore ISI reduced their target price on PepsiCo from $180.00 to $160.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on PepsiCo from $153.00 to $168.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $172.35.

PepsiCo, Inc engages in the manufacture, marketing, distribution, and sale of various beverages and convenient foods worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.

