Great Lakes Advisors LLC Sells 56,414 Shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

Great Lakes Advisors LLC trimmed its position in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Free Report) by 2.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,195,105 shares of the cable giant’s stock after selling 56,414 shares during the period. Great Lakes Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.06% of Comcast worth $82,382,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in CMCSA. Promus Capital LLC bought a new stake in Comcast during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Winch Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Comcast by 269.9% in the 4th quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC now owns 688 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 502 shares during the last quarter. Roxbury Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Comcast in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Wingate Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Comcast in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, Safe Harbor Fiduciary LLC purchased a new position in Comcast in the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. 84.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Comcast Stock Performance

CMCSA stock opened at $35.95 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $135.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.00. Comcast Co. has a 1 year low of $32.50 and a 1 year high of $45.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 0.68 and a quick ratio of 0.68. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $36.07 and its 200-day moving average price is $39.29.

Comcast Increases Dividend

Comcast ( NASDAQ:CMCSA Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The cable giant reported $0.96 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.08. Comcast had a return on equity of 19.98% and a net margin of 13.09%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Comcast Co. will post 4.33 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 23rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 2nd will be issued a $0.33 dividend. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.67%. This is a boost from Comcast’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 2nd. Comcast’s payout ratio is 31.81%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts recently commented on CMCSA shares. Macquarie dropped their price objective on Comcast from $42.00 to $36.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Scotiabank downgraded Comcast from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $48.00 to $44.50 in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Comcast from $45.00 to $38.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Loop Capital decreased their price target on shares of Comcast from $54.00 to $53.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 2nd. Finally, Evercore ISI raised shares of Comcast to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 21st. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and three have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $43.83.

Comcast Company Profile

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Residential Connectivity & Platforms, Business Services Connectivity, Media, Studios, and Theme Parks segments. The Residential Connectivity & Platforms segment provides residential broadband and wireless connectivity services, residential and business video services, sky-branded entertainment television networks, and advertising.

