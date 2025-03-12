GrowGeneration (GRWG) to Release Earnings on Thursday

GrowGeneration (NASDAQ:GRWG – Get Free Report) is anticipated to post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, March 13th. Analysts expect GrowGeneration to post earnings of ($0.18) per share and revenue of $38.10 million for the quarter. Individual interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

GrowGeneration Trading Down 9.8 %

Shares of NASDAQ GRWG opened at $1.01 on Wednesday. GrowGeneration has a twelve month low of $0.97 and a twelve month high of $3.38. The company has a market capitalization of $59.84 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.16 and a beta of 3.39. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $1.42 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1.76.

Institutional Trading of GrowGeneration

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in GrowGeneration stock. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in shares of GrowGeneration Corp. (NASDAQ:GRWG – Free Report) by 36.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 60,104 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 16,132 shares during the quarter. Bank of America Corp DE owned 0.10% of GrowGeneration worth $102,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 36.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About GrowGeneration

GrowGeneration Corp., through its subsidiaries, owns and operates retail hydroponic and organic gardening stores in the United States. The company engages in the marketing and distribution of nutrients, additives, growing media, lighting, and environmental control systems, as well as other indoor and outdoor growing products.

