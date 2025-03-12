Gryphon Digital Mining (NASDAQ:GRYP) Stock Price Down 18.2% – Time to Sell?

Gryphon Digital Mining, Inc. (NASDAQ:GRYP – Get Free Report) shares dropped 18.2% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $0.19 and last traded at $0.19. Approximately 1,165,343 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 10% from the average daily volume of 1,055,470 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.23.

Gryphon Digital Mining Stock Down 8.7 %

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $0.33 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.50.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Daniel George Tolhurst purchased 96,824 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 13th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $0.39 per share, with a total value of $37,761.36. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 3,406,473 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,328,524.47. This represents a 2.93 % increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Brittany Kaiser sold 604,581 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $0.35, for a total transaction of $211,603.35. Following the sale, the director now owns 604,581 shares in the company, valued at approximately $211,603.35. This represents a 50.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 11.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Gryphon Digital Mining

Gryphon Digital Mining Company Profile

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Gryphon Digital Mining stock. XTX Topco Ltd boosted its stake in Gryphon Digital Mining, Inc. ( NASDAQ:GRYP Free Report ) by 75.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 40,169 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 17,296 shares during the quarter. XTX Topco Ltd owned approximately 0.10% of Gryphon Digital Mining worth $27,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors own 10.21% of the company’s stock.

Gryphon Digital Mining, Inc operates as a bitcoin mining company in the United States. It operates mining computers and ESG-led mining. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in Las Vegas, Nevada.

