Gryphon Digital Mining (NASDAQ:GRYP) Stock Price Down 18.2% – Time to Sell?

Gryphon Digital Mining, Inc. (NASDAQ:GRYP – Get Free Report) shares dropped 18.2% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $0.19 and last traded at $0.19. Approximately 1,165,343 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 10% from the average daily volume of 1,055,470 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.23.
Gryphon Digital Mining Stock Down 8.7 %
The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $0.33 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.50.
Insiders Place Their Bets
In other news, Director Daniel George Tolhurst purchased 96,824 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 13th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $0.39 per share, with a total value of $37,761.36. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 3,406,473 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,328,524.47. This represents a 2.93 % increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Brittany Kaiser sold 604,581 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $0.35, for a total transaction of $211,603.35. Following the sale, the director now owns 604,581 shares in the company, valued at approximately $211,603.35. This represents a 50.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 11.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Gryphon Digital Mining
Gryphon Digital Mining Company Profile
Gryphon Digital Mining, Inc operates as a bitcoin mining company in the United States. It operates mining computers and ESG-led mining. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in Las Vegas, Nevada.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Gryphon Digital Mining
- The Risks of Owning Bonds
- Ramaco Resources Pins Hopes on Coal’s Untapped Potential
- What is Short Interest? How to Use It
- NVIDIA’s Soaring Energy Needs Make These 3 Nuclear Stocks a Buy
- What is the FTSE 100 index?
- Why Energy Transfer Belongs on Your Watchlist
Receive News & Ratings for Gryphon Digital Mining Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gryphon Digital Mining and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.