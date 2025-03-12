Guggenheim Strategic Opportunities Fund (GOF) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.18 on March 31st

Guggenheim Strategic Opportunities Fund (NYSE:GOF – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, March 3rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Friday, March 14th will be given a dividend of 0.1821 per share by the investment management company on Monday, March 31st. This represents a $2.19 annualized dividend and a yield of 13.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 14th.
Guggenheim Strategic Opportunities Fund Price Performance
NYSE:GOF opened at $15.69 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $15.47 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $15.57. Guggenheim Strategic Opportunities Fund has a 1 year low of $13.66 and a 1 year high of $16.08.
About Guggenheim Strategic Opportunities Fund
