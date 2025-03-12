Gusbourne (LON:GUS) Shares Down 3% – What’s Next?

Gusbourne PLC (LON:GUS – Get Free Report) shares fell 3% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as GBX 10.50 ($0.14) and last traded at GBX 11.16 ($0.14). 43,282 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 55% from the average session volume of 95,573 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 11.50 ($0.15).

Gusbourne Trading Down 3.0 %

The company’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 27.50 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 43.68. The stock has a market cap of £6.79 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.96 and a beta of 0.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 269.00, a quick ratio of 2.55 and a current ratio of 9.67.

Gusbourne Company Profile

Gusbourne produces and distributes a range of high quality and award winning vintage English sparkling wines from grapes grown in its own vineyards in Kent and West Sussex.

The Gusbourne business was founded by Andrew Weeber in 2004 with the first vineyard plantings at Appledore in Kent. The first wines were released in 2010 to critical acclaim.

