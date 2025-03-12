Gyre Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:GYRE) President Songjiang Ma Sells 2,000 Shares of Stock

Gyre Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:GYRE – Get Free Report) President Songjiang Ma sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.14, for a total transaction of $20,280.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now directly owns 2,839,260 shares in the company, valued at $28,790,096.40. This trade represents a 0.07 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.
Songjiang Ma also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Friday, March 7th, Songjiang Ma sold 2,000 shares of Gyre Therapeutics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.25, for a total transaction of $20,500.00.
- On Monday, February 10th, Songjiang Ma sold 2,000 shares of Gyre Therapeutics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.90, for a total transaction of $23,800.00.
- On Tuesday, February 4th, Songjiang Ma sold 2,000 shares of Gyre Therapeutics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.62, for a total transaction of $23,240.00.
- On Wednesday, January 29th, Songjiang Ma sold 2,000 shares of Gyre Therapeutics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.43, for a total transaction of $22,860.00.
- On Monday, January 27th, Songjiang Ma sold 2,000 shares of Gyre Therapeutics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.18, for a total transaction of $22,360.00.
- On Thursday, January 23rd, Songjiang Ma sold 2,000 shares of Gyre Therapeutics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.49, for a total transaction of $20,980.00.
- On Tuesday, January 21st, Songjiang Ma sold 2,000 shares of Gyre Therapeutics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.85, for a total transaction of $21,700.00.
- On Friday, January 17th, Songjiang Ma sold 2,000 shares of Gyre Therapeutics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.72, for a total transaction of $21,440.00.
- On Wednesday, January 15th, Songjiang Ma sold 2,000 shares of Gyre Therapeutics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.85, for a total transaction of $21,700.00.
- On Monday, January 13th, Songjiang Ma sold 56 shares of Gyre Therapeutics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.10, for a total transaction of $565.60.
Gyre Therapeutics Stock Performance
NASDAQ GYRE opened at $11.35 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $11.25 and its 200-day moving average price is $12.33. Gyre Therapeutics, Inc. has a 12 month low of $8.26 and a 12 month high of $19.96.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Separately, Noble Financial started coverage on shares of Gyre Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock.
About Gyre Therapeutics
Gyre Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, primarily focuses on the development and commercialization of Hydronidone for the treatment of Metabolic Dysfunction Associated Steatohepatitis in the United States. Its Hydronidone is also being evaluated for the treatment of liver fibrosis across a spectrum of chronic liver diseases.
