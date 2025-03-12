Hang Lung Properties Limited (OTCMKTS:HLPPY) Short Interest Down 99.5% in February

Hang Lung Properties Limited (OTCMKTS:HLPPY – Get Free Report) saw a large decline in short interest in February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decline of 99.5% from the February 13th total of 18,900 shares. Currently, 0.0% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 41,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.
Hang Lung Properties Price Performance
Shares of HLPPY stock traded up $0.03 on Wednesday, hitting $4.28. 7,075 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 19,872. The company has a 50 day moving average of $3.97 and a 200 day moving average of $4.03. Hang Lung Properties has a 12 month low of $3.30 and a 12 month high of $5.99.
Hang Lung Properties Company Profile
