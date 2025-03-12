Hang Lung Properties Limited (OTCMKTS:HLPPY) Short Interest Down 99.5% in February

Hang Lung Properties Limited (OTCMKTS:HLPPY – Get Free Report) saw a large decline in short interest in February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decline of 99.5% from the February 13th total of 18,900 shares. Currently, 0.0% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 41,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Hang Lung Properties Price Performance

Shares of HLPPY stock traded up $0.03 on Wednesday, hitting $4.28. 7,075 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 19,872. The company has a 50 day moving average of $3.97 and a 200 day moving average of $4.03. Hang Lung Properties has a 12 month low of $3.30 and a 12 month high of $5.99.

Hang Lung Properties Company Profile

Hang Lung Properties Limited, an investment holding company, engages in the property investment, development, and management activities in Hong Kong and Mainland China. It operates through Property Leasing and Property Sales segments. The company is involved in the development, sale, and leasing of properties.

