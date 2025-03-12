Head-To-Head Analysis: New Found Gold (NYSE:NFGC) and Corvus Gold (OTCMKTS:CORVF)

New Found Gold (NYSE:NFGC – Get Free Report) and Corvus Gold (OTCMKTS:CORVF – Get Free Report) are both small-cap basic materials companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, profitability, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, earnings, valuation and dividends.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio New Found Gold N/A N/A -$59.18 million ($0.22) -7.95 Corvus Gold N/A N/A -$8.21 million N/A N/A

Analyst Ratings

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score New Found Gold 0 0 1 0 3.00 Corvus Gold 0 0 0 0 0.00

New Found Gold presently has a consensus price target of $5.00, suggesting a potential upside of 185.71%. Given New Found Gold’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, equities analysts clearly believe New Found Gold is more favorable than Corvus Gold.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

3.4% of New Found Gold shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.1% of Corvus Gold shares are owned by institutional investors. 7.9% of Corvus Gold shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets New Found Gold N/A -82.80% -68.88% Corvus Gold N/A -71.79% -68.52%

Volatility and Risk

New Found Gold has a beta of 0.93, indicating that its share price is 7% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Corvus Gold has a beta of 1.54, indicating that its share price is 54% more volatile than the S&P 500.

About New Found Gold

New Found Gold Corp., a mineral exploration company, engages in the identification, evaluation, acquisition, and exploration of mineral properties in the Provinces of Newfoundland and Labrador, and Ontario. It primarily explores for gold deposit. The company holds 100% interests in the Queensway project that includes 96 mineral licenses and 6,659 claims covering an area of 166,475 hectares of land located near Gander, Newfoundland; and the Kingsway project located in Gander, Newfoundland. The company was formerly known as Palisade Resources Corp. and changed its name to New Found Gold Corp. in June 2017. New Found Gold Corp. was incorporated in 2016 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

About Corvus Gold

Corvus Gold, Inc. mineral exploration company, which engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties. The company was founded on April 13, 2010 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

