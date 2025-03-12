Head to Head Comparison: CaliberCos (NASDAQ:CWD) vs. Keppel REIT (OTCMKTS:KREVF)

Keppel REIT (OTCMKTS:KREVF – Get Free Report) and CaliberCos (NASDAQ:CWD – Get Free Report) are both finance companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, profitability, valuation, analyst recommendations, earnings, risk and institutional ownership.

Volatility and Risk

Keppel REIT has a beta of 0.55, meaning that its stock price is 45% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, CaliberCos has a beta of -1.02, meaning that its stock price is 202% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Get Keppel REIT alerts:

Institutional and Insider Ownership

4.1% of CaliberCos shares are held by institutional investors. 42.3% of CaliberCos shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Ratings

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Keppel REIT 0 1 0 1 3.00 CaliberCos 0 0 0 0 0.00

This is a summary of recent ratings for Keppel REIT and CaliberCos, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Profitability

This table compares Keppel REIT and CaliberCos’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Keppel REIT N/A N/A N/A CaliberCos -16.19% -13.83% -5.03%

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Keppel REIT and CaliberCos”s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Keppel REIT $173.57 million 12.25 $125.54 million N/A N/A CaliberCos $66.38 million 0.19 -$12.70 million ($0.50) -1.14

Keppel REIT has higher revenue and earnings than CaliberCos.

Summary

Keppel REIT beats CaliberCos on 9 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Keppel REIT

(Get Free Report)

Listed by way of an introduction on 28 April 2006, Keppel REIT is one of Asia's leading real estate investment trusts with a portfolio of prime commercial assets in Asia Pacific's key business districts. Keppel REIT's objective is to generate stable income and sustainable long-term total return for its Unitholders by owning and investing in a portfolio of quality income-producing commercial real estate and real estate-related assets in Asia Pacific. Keppel REIT has a portfolio value of over $9.0 billion, comprising properties in Singapore; the key Australian cities of Sydney, Melbourne and Perth; Seoul, South Korea; as well as Tokyo, Japan. Keppel REIT is managed by Keppel REIT Management Limited and sponsored by Keppel, a global asset manager and operator with strong expertise in sustainability-related solutions spanning the areas of infrastructure, real estate and connectivity.

About CaliberCos

(Get Free Report)

Caliber (NASDAQ: CWD) is a vertically integrated alternative asset management firm whose purpose is to build generational wealth for investors seeking to access opportunities in middle-market assets. Caliber differentiates itself by creating, managing, and servicing proprietary products, including middle-market investment funds, private syndications, and direct investments which are managed by our in-house asset services group. Our funds include investment vehicles focused primarily on real estate, private equity, and debt facilities. Additional information can be found at Caliberco.com and CaliberFunds.co.

Receive News & Ratings for Keppel REIT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Keppel REIT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.