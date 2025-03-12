Head-To-Head Contrast: America’s Car-Mart (NASDAQ:CRMT) and Lazydays (NASDAQ:GORV)

America’s Car-Mart (NASDAQ:CRMT – Get Free Report) and Lazydays (NASDAQ:GORV – Get Free Report) are both small-cap retail/wholesale companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, dividends, profitability, earnings, valuation, institutional ownership and analyst recommendations.

Profitability

This table compares America’s Car-Mart and Lazydays’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets America’s Car-Mart -0.29% -2.26% -0.73% Lazydays -20.83% -62.37% -8.53%

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares America’s Car-Mart and Lazydays”s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio America’s Car-Mart $1.36 billion 0.27 -$31.39 million $0.89 49.85 Lazydays $920.77 million 0.01 -$110.27 million ($13.85) -0.04

Institutional & Insider Ownership

America’s Car-Mart has higher revenue and earnings than Lazydays. Lazydays is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than America’s Car-Mart, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

89.1% of America’s Car-Mart shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 89.7% of Lazydays shares are owned by institutional investors. 19.6% of America’s Car-Mart shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 0.5% of Lazydays shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Risk and Volatility

America’s Car-Mart has a beta of 1.71, suggesting that its stock price is 71% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Lazydays has a beta of 2.12, suggesting that its stock price is 112% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and price targets for America’s Car-Mart and Lazydays, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score America’s Car-Mart 1 1 0 1 2.33 Lazydays 0 2 0 0 2.00

America’s Car-Mart currently has a consensus price target of $50.00, indicating a potential upside of 12.69%. Lazydays has a consensus price target of $2.00, indicating a potential upside of 233.89%. Given Lazydays’ higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Lazydays is more favorable than America’s Car-Mart.

Summary

America’s Car-Mart beats Lazydays on 10 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About America’s Car-Mart

America’s Car-Mart, Inc., through its subsidiaries, operates as an automotive retailer for the used car market in the United States. It primarily sells older model used vehicles and provides financing for its customers. The company was founded in 1981 and is headquartered in Rogers, Arkansas.

About Lazydays

Lazydays Holdings, Inc. operates recreational vehicle (RV) dealerships under the Lazydays name in the United States. The company offers RV sales, RV-repair and services, financing and insurance products, third-party protection plans, and after-market parts and accessories. It also operates the Lazydays RV resort at Tampa, Florida. The company was founded in 1976 and is based in Tampa, Florida.

