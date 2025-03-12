Healthcare Stocks To Consider – March 12th

Alphabet, ServiceNow, and Oracle are the three Healthcare stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Healthcare stocks are shares of companies that operate within the healthcare sector, encompassing industries like pharmaceuticals, biotechnology, medical devices, and healthcare services. These stocks offer investors exposure to companies involved in the research, development, and delivery of medical treatments and products, with their performance often influenced by regulatory changes, technological advancements, and healthcare policy. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Healthcare stocks within the last several days.

Get alerts:

Alphabet (GOOGL)

Alphabet Inc. offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, devices, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

Shares of GOOGL stock traded up $2.38 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $166.42. 14,560,078 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 29,786,086. Alphabet has a 52-week low of $138.99 and a 52-week high of $207.05. The stock has a market cap of $2.03 trillion, a P/E ratio of 20.64, a P/E/G ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 1.84 and a quick ratio of 1.84. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $187.20 and its two-hundred day moving average is $176.55.

Read Our Latest Research Report on GOOGL

ServiceNow (NOW)

ServiceNow, Inc. provides end to-end intelligent workflow automation platform solutions for digital businesses in the North America, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company operates the Now platform for end-to-end digital transformation, artificial intelligence, machine learning, robotic process automation, process mining, performance analytics, and collaboration and development tools.

Shares of NYSE NOW traded up $29.49 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $837.89. 1,393,538 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,771,537. ServiceNow has a 12 month low of $637.99 and a 12 month high of $1,198.09. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $1,006.72 and a 200-day moving average price of $985.52. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The company has a market cap of $172.61 billion, a PE ratio of 122.65, a PEG ratio of 4.51 and a beta of 1.03.

Read Our Latest Research Report on NOW

Oracle (ORCL)

Oracle Corporation offers products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. Its Oracle cloud software as a service offering include various cloud software applications, including Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise resource planning (ERP), Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise performance management, Oracle Fusion cloud supply chain and manufacturing management, Oracle Fusion cloud human capital management, Oracle Cerner healthcare, Oracle Advertising, and NetSuite applications suite, as well as Oracle Fusion Sales, Service, and Marketing.

NYSE ORCL traded up $5.33 on Wednesday, hitting $149.51. The stock had a trading volume of 6,992,021 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,067,240. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $166.82 and its 200 day moving average price is $169.62. The stock has a market cap of $418.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.46 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.65, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.81. Oracle has a 52-week low of $112.78 and a 52-week high of $198.31.

Read Our Latest Research Report on ORCL

Featured Stories