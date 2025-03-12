Helios Technologies (NASDAQ:HLIO) Hits New 1-Year Low – Should You Sell?

Helios Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:HLIO – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week low on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $36.01 and last traded at $36.32, with a volume of 36057 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $37.12.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on shares of Helios Technologies from $60.00 to $58.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th.

Get Helios Technologies alerts:

View Our Latest Research Report on HLIO

Helios Technologies Stock Performance

The firm has a fifty day moving average of $42.22 and a 200 day moving average of $45.78. The stock has a market cap of $1.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.45 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 3.03 and a quick ratio of 1.54.

Helios Technologies declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase program on Monday, February 24th that permits the company to buyback $100.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the company to purchase up to 7.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are usually a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Helios Technologies

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Signaturefd LLC lifted its holdings in Helios Technologies by 71.8% in the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 687 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 287 shares during the last quarter. Aquatic Capital Management LLC raised its position in Helios Technologies by 148.8% in the fourth quarter. Aquatic Capital Management LLC now owns 3,732 shares of the company’s stock valued at $167,000 after purchasing an additional 2,232 shares during the period. Truvestments Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Helios Technologies in the 3rd quarter valued at $179,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Helios Technologies during the 4th quarter worth $214,000. Finally, Intech Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Helios Technologies during the 3rd quarter worth about $224,000. 94.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Helios Technologies Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Helios Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides engineered motion control and electronic control technology solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Hydraulics and Electronics. The Hydraulics segment offers cartridge valve technology products to control rates and direction of fluid flow, and to regulate and control pressures for industrial and mobile applications; hydraulic quick release coupling solutions for the agriculture, construction equipment, and industrial markets; motion control technology and fluid conveyance technology; cartridge valve technology; engineered solutions for machine users, manufacturers, or designers.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Helios Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Helios Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.