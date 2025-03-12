Helix BioPharma (OTCMKTS:HBPCF) Shares Up 1.1% – Here’s What Happened

Shares of Helix BioPharma Corp. (OTCMKTS:HBPCF – Get Free Report) traded up 1.1% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $0.45 and last traded at $0.45. 400 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 7,307% from the average session volume of 5 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.45.

Helix BioPharma Stock Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of $22.30 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.55 and a beta of 0.06. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.45 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.60.

Helix BioPharma (OTCMKTS:HBPCF – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, December 16th. The company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter.

About Helix BioPharma

Helix BioPharma Corp. operates as an immune-oncology company in Canada. It is developing L-DOS47 for the treatment of non-small cell lung cancer; and V-DOS47 that targets the vascular epithelial growth factor receptor 2. Helix BioPharma Corp. has collaboration agreements with Moffitt Cancer Center to investigate the pharmacodynamics of L-DOS47 and determine the benefits of combining L-DOS47 with immune checkpoint inhibitors; and with University Hospital Tuebingen to assess the therapeutic response of L-DOS47 in cancer models expressing CEACAM6, with advanced preclinical metabolic imaging.

