Hello Group (NASDAQ:MOMO) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.14 EPS

Hello Group (NASDAQ:MOMO – Get Free Report) announced its earnings results on Wednesday. The information services provider reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by ($0.14), Zacks reports. Hello Group had a net margin of 11.98% and a return on equity of 11.41%.

Hello Group Stock Down 4.9 %

Hello Group stock traded down $0.37 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $7.05. The stock had a trading volume of 2,076,944 shares, compared to its average volume of 975,901. Hello Group has a 52-week low of $4.79 and a 52-week high of $8.38. The stock has a market cap of $1.02 billion, a PE ratio of 7.22, a P/E/G ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 0.44. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $7.39 and a 200 day moving average price of $7.11.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of Hello Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Hello Group from $5.90 to $7.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $8.25.

About Hello Group

Hello Group Inc provides mobile-based social and entertainment services in the People's Republic of China. It operates in three segments: Momo, Tantan, and QOOL. The company offers Momo, a mobile application that connects people and facilitates social interactions based on location, interests, and various online recreational activities, including live talent shows, short videos, social games, as well as other video- and audio-based interactive experiences, such as online parties, mobile karaoke and user participated reality shows; Tantan, a social and dating application; and other applications under the Hertz, Soulchill, Duidui, and Tietie names.

Featured Stories

