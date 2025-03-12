HighTower Advisors LLC Acquires 817,486 Shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB)

HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB – Free Report) by 41.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,777,472 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 817,486 shares during the quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.43% of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF worth $139,235,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in VTEB. Safe Harbor Fiduciary LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Advantage Trust Co acquired a new stake in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $42,000. Cromwell Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $48,000. Peterson Wealth Services acquired a new stake in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $80,000. Finally, New Republic Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $83,000.
Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF Price Performance
NYSEARCA:VTEB opened at $49.95 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $50.13 and a 200 day simple moving average of $50.47. Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $49.49 and a 1-year high of $51.17.
Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF Increases Dividend
About Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF
The Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (VTEB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of investment-grade debt issued by state and local governments and agencies. Interest is exempt from US income tax and from AMT. VTEB was launched on Aug 21, 2015 and is managed by Vanguard.

