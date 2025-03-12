HighTower Advisors LLC Acquires 817,486 Shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB)

HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB – Free Report) by 41.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,777,472 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 817,486 shares during the quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.43% of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF worth $139,235,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in VTEB. Safe Harbor Fiduciary LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Advantage Trust Co acquired a new stake in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $42,000. Cromwell Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $48,000. Peterson Wealth Services acquired a new stake in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $80,000. Finally, New Republic Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $83,000.

Get Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF alerts:

Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:VTEB opened at $49.95 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $50.13 and a 200 day simple moving average of $50.47. Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $49.49 and a 1-year high of $51.17.

Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF Increases Dividend

About Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 5th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 3rd were issued a $0.1317 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 3rd. This is a boost from Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.13.

(Free Report)

The Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (VTEB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of investment-grade debt issued by state and local governments and agencies. Interest is exempt from US income tax and from AMT. VTEB was launched on Aug 21, 2015 and is managed by Vanguard.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.