HighTower Advisors LLC Has $155.94 Million Stock Holdings in Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:VONG)

HighTower Advisors LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:VONG – Free Report) by 4.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,509,599 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 67,387 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC owned 0.62% of Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF worth $155,942,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Roffman Miller Associates Inc. PA grew its stake in Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 0.3% during the third quarter. Roffman Miller Associates Inc. PA now owns 36,996 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,571,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares during the period. Black Point Wealth Management boosted its holdings in Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Black Point Wealth Management now owns 12,191 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,259,000 after acquiring an additional 126 shares in the last quarter. EQ LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 2.2% in the third quarter. EQ LLC now owns 6,480 shares of the company’s stock worth $625,000 after acquiring an additional 141 shares in the last quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 0.3% in the third quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC now owns 52,714 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,088,000 after acquiring an additional 177 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bogart Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 6,790 shares of the company’s stock worth $701,000 after acquiring an additional 181 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:VONG opened at $93.45 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $103.70 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $100.81. The firm has a market cap of $22.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.54 and a beta of 1.08. Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a 52-week low of $81.08 and a 52-week high of $107.97.

Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF Announces Dividend

About Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 26th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 23rd were issued a $0.1378 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 23rd.

The Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF (VONG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 1000 Growth index. The fund tracks an index of US large- and mid-cap stocks selected from the Russell 1000 Index with high growth characteristics, based on Russell’s style methodology. VONG was launched on Sep 20, 2010 and is managed by Vanguard.

