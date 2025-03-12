HighTower Advisors LLC Has $186.12 Million Stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB)

HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB – Free Report) by 4.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 774,602 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 33,194 shares during the quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC owned 0.31% of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF worth $186,121,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Tanglewood Legacy Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 70.8% during the fourth quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC now owns 111 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. Atwood & Palmer Inc. acquired a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Roxbury Financial LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF during the third quarter worth $37,000.

Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Price Performance

Vanguard Small-Cap ETF stock opened at $221.80 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $243.08 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $242.42. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a 52-week low of $209.81 and a 52-week high of $263.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $219.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.88 and a beta of 1.16.

Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Profile

The Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (VB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the CRSP US Small Cap index. The fund tracks the CRSP US Small Cap Index. The market-cap-weighted index includes the bottom 2-15% of the investable universe. VB was launched on Jan 26, 2004 and is managed by Vanguard.

Read More

