HighTower Advisors LLC Has $280.95 Million Stock Position in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Free Report) by 1.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,523,138 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 40,672 shares during the quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC owned 0.14% of Walt Disney worth $280,951,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of DIS. Jennison Associates LLC boosted its position in Walt Disney by 23.4% during the fourth quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 19,197,463 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $2,137,637,000 after purchasing an additional 3,636,742 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Walt Disney in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $358,151,000. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of Walt Disney by 8.7% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 34,416,668 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $3,310,539,000 after buying an additional 2,765,389 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of Walt Disney by 15.5% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 17,104,295 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $1,904,563,000 after buying an additional 2,300,912 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its stake in shares of Walt Disney by 112.0% in the 3rd quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 4,142,991 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $398,508,000 after buying an additional 2,188,610 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.71% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:DIS opened at $98.00 on Wednesday. The Walt Disney Company has a 1-year low of $83.91 and a 1-year high of $123.74. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $109.88 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $104.30. The company has a current ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $177.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.92, a PEG ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 1.41.

Walt Disney ( NYSE:DIS Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The entertainment giant reported $1.76 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.32. Walt Disney had a return on equity of 9.95% and a net margin of 6.07%. On average, equities analysts expect that The Walt Disney Company will post 5.47 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on DIS shares. TD Cowen boosted their price target on Walt Disney from $108.00 to $123.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 15th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Walt Disney from $116.00 to $138.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 15th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $130.00 price target on shares of Walt Disney in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on Walt Disney from $115.00 to $131.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 15th. Finally, Loop Capital upped their target price on Walt Disney from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 4th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Walt Disney currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $125.64.

The Walt Disney Company operates as an entertainment company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Entertainment, Sports, and Experiences. The company produces and distributes film and television video streaming content under the ABC Television Network, Disney, Freeform, FX, Fox, National Geographic, and Star brand television channels, as well as ABC television stations and A+E television networks; and produces original content under the ABC Signature, Disney Branded Television, FX Productions, Lucasfilm, Marvel, National Geographic Studios, Pixar, Searchlight Pictures, Twentieth Century Studios, 20th Television, and Walt Disney Pictures banners.

