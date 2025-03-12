Hikma Pharmaceuticals (LON:HIK) Receives Buy Rating from Berenberg Bank

Berenberg Bank reiterated their buy rating on shares of Hikma Pharmaceuticals (LON:HIK – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning,Digital Look reports. The firm currently has a GBX 2,560 ($33.14) price target on the stock.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Hikma Pharmaceuticals in a report on Friday, March 7th.

Hikma Pharmaceuticals Trading Down 2.1 %

About Hikma Pharmaceuticals

Shares of LON:HIK traded down GBX 44 ($0.57) during trading on Monday, hitting GBX 2,060 ($26.67). 349,742 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,104,112. The company has a current ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 55.82. The firm has a market cap of £5.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.21, a PEG ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 0.41. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 2,175.22 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 2,013.78. Hikma Pharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of GBX 1,750 ($22.66) and a 1-year high of GBX 2,360 ($30.55).

At Hikma we help put better health within reach, every day. By creating high-quality medicines and making them accessible to the people who need them, we help to shape a healthier world that enriches all our communities. We help deliver this by living our culture, delivering our strategy, and acting responsibly.

