Hikma Pharmaceuticals (LON:HIK) Receives Buy Rating from Berenberg Bank

Berenberg Bank reiterated their buy rating on shares of Hikma Pharmaceuticals (LON:HIK – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning,Digital Look reports. The firm currently has a GBX 2,560 ($33.14) price target on the stock.
Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Hikma Pharmaceuticals in a report on Friday, March 7th.
Hikma Pharmaceuticals Trading Down 2.1 %
About Hikma Pharmaceuticals
At Hikma we help put better health within reach, every day. By creating high-quality medicines and making them accessible to the people who need them, we help to shape a healthier world that enriches all our communities. We help deliver this by living our culture, delivering our strategy, and acting responsibly.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Hikma Pharmaceuticals
- How to Calculate Stock Profit
- NVIDIA’s Soaring Energy Needs Make These 3 Nuclear Stocks a Buy
- Should You Invest in Penny Stocks?
- Why Energy Transfer Belongs on Your Watchlist
- What is a SEC Filing?
- Why Wayfair Stock May Be a Hidden Gem for Value Investors
Receive News & Ratings for Hikma Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hikma Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.