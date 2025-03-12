HIVE Digital Technologies (CVE:HIVE) Shares Down 7.2% – Time to Sell?

Shares of HIVE Digital Technologies Ltd. (CVE:HIVE – Get Free Report) were down 7.2% during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as C$2.69 and last traded at C$2.69. Approximately 185,361 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 79% from the average daily volume of 870,561 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$2.90.

The firm has a market capitalization of C$232.39 million, a PE ratio of -12.36 and a beta of 4.28. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is C$3.91 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$4.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.98, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 5.56.

HIVE Digital Technologies Ltd. operates as a cryptocurrency mining company in Canada, Sweden, and Iceland. The company engages in the mining and sale of digital currencies, including Ethereum Classic, Bitcoin, and other coins. It also operates data centers; and offers infrastructure solutions. The company was formerly known as HIVE Blockchain Technologies Ltd.

