Hochschild Mining (LON:HOC) Shares Up 12.6% – Still a Buy?

Shares of Hochschild Mining plc (LON:HOC – Get Free Report) traded up 12.6% on Wednesday . The company traded as high as GBX 224.50 ($2.91) and last traded at GBX 216 ($2.80). 3,533,057 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 25% from the average session volume of 2,837,316 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 191.80 ($2.48).
A number of research firms recently commented on HOC. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a GBX 300 ($3.88) price target on shares of Hochschild Mining in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Canaccord Genuity Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 285 ($3.69) target price on shares of Hochschild Mining in a report on Wednesday.
We are a leading underground precious metals producer focusing on high grade silver and gold deposits, with over 50 years’ operating experience in the Americas.
We currently operate three underground mines, two located in southern Peru and one in southern Argentina. All of our underground operations are epithermal vein mines and the principal mining method used is cut and fill.
