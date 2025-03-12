Hochschild Mining (LON:HOC) Stock Price Up 12.6% – Here’s Why

Hochschild Mining plc (LON:HOC – Get Free Report) traded up 12.6% on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as GBX 224.50 ($2.91) and last traded at GBX 216 ($2.80). 3,533,057 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 25% from the average session volume of 2,837,316 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 191.80 ($2.48).

Several research firms recently weighed in on HOC. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a GBX 300 ($3.88) price objective on shares of Hochschild Mining in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Canaccord Genuity Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 285 ($3.69) price target on shares of Hochschild Mining in a research note on Wednesday.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 61.86, a quick ratio of 1.87 and a current ratio of 0.89. The stock’s fifty day moving average is GBX 196.83 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 202.25. The company has a market cap of £1.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.41 and a beta of 1.08.

We are a leading underground precious metals producer focusing on high grade silver and gold deposits, with over 50 years’ operating experience in the Americas.

We currently operate three underground mines, two located in southern Peru and one in southern Argentina. All of our underground operations are epithermal vein mines and the principal mining method used is cut and fill.

