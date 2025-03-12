Hochschild Mining (LON:HOC) Trading Up 12.4% – Here’s What Happened

Hochschild Mining plc (LON:HOC – Get Free Report)’s share price rose 12.4% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as GBX 224.50 ($2.91) and last traded at GBX 215.50 ($2.79). Approximately 3,271,029 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 15% from the average daily volume of 2,832,075 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 191.80 ($2.48).

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have weighed in on HOC. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price target on Hochschild Mining from GBX 310 ($4.01) to GBX 285 ($3.69) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “overweight” rating and issued a GBX 300 ($3.88) target price on shares of Hochschild Mining in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd.

Hochschild Mining Stock Performance

Hochschild Mining Company Profile

The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 196.83 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 202.25. The firm has a market capitalization of £1.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.41 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 61.86, a quick ratio of 1.87 and a current ratio of 0.89.

We are a leading underground precious metals producer focusing on high grade silver and gold deposits, with over 50 years’ operating experience in the Americas.

We currently operate three underground mines, two located in southern Peru and one in southern Argentina. All of our underground operations are epithermal vein mines and the principal mining method used is cut and fill.

