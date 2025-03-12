Hollencrest Capital Management Buys 5 Shares of Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG)

Hollencrest Capital Management lifted its position in shares of Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG – Free Report) by 2.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 197 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 5 shares during the quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management’s holdings in Booking were worth $979,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of BKNG. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in Booking by 21.6% during the fourth quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 135 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $671,000 after acquiring an additional 24 shares in the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Booking by 20.3% in the fourth quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 905 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $4,495,000 after acquiring an additional 153 shares during the last quarter. Saturna Capital Corp bought a new stake in Booking in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $209,000. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Booking by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 9,793 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $48,655,000 after buying an additional 354 shares during the period. Finally, Natural Investments LLC acquired a new position in Booking in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $312,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.42% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and set a $5,400.00 target price on shares of Booking in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th. StockNews.com upgraded Booking from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 4th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Booking from $4,470.00 to $5,248.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 21st. DA Davidson raised their price target on Booking from $5,005.00 to $5,800.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 21st. Finally, B. Riley raised their price target on Booking from $5,700.00 to $6,000.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 21st. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $5,370.43.

Booking Price Performance

Shares of BKNG stock opened at $4,353.41 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $4,849.47 and its 200 day moving average price is $4,671.37. Booking Holdings Inc. has a 1-year low of $3,180.00 and a 1-year high of $5,337.24. The company has a market cap of $142.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.40.

Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 20th. The business services provider reported $41.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $35.82 by $5.73. The business had revenue of $5.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.18 billion. Booking had a negative return on equity of 159.34% and a net margin of 24.78%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Booking Holdings Inc. will post 209.92 earnings per share for the current year.

Booking Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 7th will be issued a $9.60 dividend. This represents a $38.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 7th. This is a boost from Booking’s previous quarterly dividend of $8.75. Booking’s payout ratio is 22.19%.

Booking Company Profile

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

