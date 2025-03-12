Hollencrest Capital Management Sells 2,482 Shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB)

Hollencrest Capital Management decreased its stake in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB – Free Report) by 19.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 10,279 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,482 shares during the period. Hollencrest Capital Management’s holdings in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF were worth $515,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 32,676,296 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,638,063,000 after buying an additional 1,116,602 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $1,041,552,000. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 18.2% in the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 5,322,215 shares of the company’s stock worth $269,411,000 after purchasing an additional 818,486 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 9.5% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 4,990,070 shares of the company’s stock valued at $255,092,000 after acquiring an additional 433,676 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cliftonlarsonallen Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 6.1% during the fourth quarter. Cliftonlarsonallen Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,837,927 shares of the company’s stock valued at $192,395,000 after acquiring an additional 219,309 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF Trading Down 0.4 %

Shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF stock opened at $49.95 on Wednesday. Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $49.49 and a 1 year high of $51.17. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $50.13 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $50.47.

Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF Increases Dividend

About Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 5th. Investors of record on Monday, March 3rd were paid a $0.1317 dividend. This is an increase from Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.13. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 3rd.

The Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (VTEB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of investment-grade debt issued by state and local governments and agencies. Interest is exempt from US income tax and from AMT. VTEB was launched on Aug 21, 2015 and is managed by Vanguard.

