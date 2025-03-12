Hollywood Bowl Group (LON:BOWL) Hits New 1-Year Low – What’s Next?

Shares of Hollywood Bowl Group plc (LON:BOWL – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week low on Monday . The company traded as low as GBX 246.50 ($3.19) and last traded at GBX 249 ($3.22), with a volume of 1570916 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 252.48 ($3.27).

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 420 ($5.44) price objective on shares of Hollywood Bowl Group in a research note on Thursday, November 28th. Shore Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of Hollywood Bowl Group in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th.

Get Hollywood Bowl Group alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on BOWL

Hollywood Bowl Group Trading Up 0.2 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 143.39, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 1.62. The business’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 276.01 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 302.65. The company has a market capitalization of £443.88 million, a P/E ratio of 12.58, a PEG ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 1.26.

Hollywood Bowl Group (LON:BOWL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, December 17th. The company reported GBX 18.82 ($0.24) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Hollywood Bowl Group had a return on equity of 23.23% and a net margin of 15.73%. As a group, analysts forecast that Hollywood Bowl Group plc will post 22.5511696 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hollywood Bowl Group Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 21st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 30th were issued a dividend of GBX 8.08 ($0.10) per share. This represents a yield of 2.42%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 30th. This is a boost from Hollywood Bowl Group’s previous dividend of $3.98. Hollywood Bowl Group’s dividend payout ratio is 63.64%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Hollywood Bowl Group

In other Hollywood Bowl Group news, insider Darren M. Shapland acquired 30,000 shares of Hollywood Bowl Group stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 11th. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 258 ($3.34) per share, for a total transaction of £77,400 ($100,207.15). Also, insider Stephen Burns acquired 13,210 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 17th. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 300 ($3.88) per share, with a total value of £39,630 ($51,307.61). Insiders have bought 151,010 shares of company stock valued at $42,355,600 in the last 90 days. 4.36% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hollywood Bowl Group Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Hollywood Bowl Group plc is a leading international leisure operator of ten-pin bowling and mini-golf centres, bringing families and friends together for affordable fun and safe, healthy competition.

Our unique purpose-led culture and proven investment-led strategy are enabling us to capitalise on the significant growth opportunities in the markets we operate in, and achieve strong returns on capital invested.

We are market leader in the UK and Canada, and one of the largest operators of ten-pin bowling centres in the world.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Hollywood Bowl Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hollywood Bowl Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.