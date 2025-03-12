Hopwood Financial Services Inc. Buys New Holdings in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV)

Hopwood Financial Services Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 8,526 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,443,000. Vanguard Value ETF accounts for 1.1% of Hopwood Financial Services Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 20th biggest position.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Roble Belko & Company Inc acquired a new stake in Vanguard Value ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. SYM FINANCIAL Corp grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 140.3% during the fourth quarter. SYM FINANCIAL Corp now owns 161 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 94 shares during the last quarter. Synergy Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Kieckhefer Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Cardinal Strategic Wealth Guidance bought a new position in Vanguard Value ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000.

Vanguard Value ETF Stock Performance

VTV stock opened at $170.20 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $174.80 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $174.58. The company has a market capitalization of $265.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.87 and a beta of 0.90. Vanguard Value ETF has a 52-week low of $154.12 and a 52-week high of $182.38.

Vanguard Value ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

