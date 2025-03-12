Hopwood Financial Services Inc. Invests $1.10 Million in Vanguard Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:VFH)

Hopwood Financial Services Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:VFH – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 9,311 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,099,000. Vanguard Financials ETF comprises about 0.8% of Hopwood Financial Services Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest holding.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Comprehensive Financial Planning Inc. PA purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Financials ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Abound Wealth Management increased its position in shares of Vanguard Financials ETF by 379.6% in the fourth quarter. Abound Wealth Management now owns 235 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 186 shares during the period. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. increased its position in shares of Vanguard Financials ETF by 45.0% in the third quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 290 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares during the period. Kestra Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Financials ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, Heck Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Financials ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $45,000.

VFH stock opened at $114.55 on Wednesday. Vanguard Financials ETF has a 1 year low of $95.67 and a 1 year high of $127.67. The company has a market cap of $11.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.94 and a beta of 1.11. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $122.69 and a 200 day moving average of $118.23.

Vanguard Financials ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Financials Index Fund. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Morgan Stanley Capital International (MSCI) US Investable Market Financials Index, an index of stocks of large, medium and small United States companies in the financials sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

