Hopwood Financial Services Inc. Makes New $4.70 Million Investment in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD)

Hopwood Financial Services Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 172,188 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,704,000. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF makes up about 3.6% of Hopwood Financial Services Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest position.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Tyler Stone Wealth Management lifted its position in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 224.6% in the third quarter. Tyler Stone Wealth Management now owns 2,691 shares of the company’s stock valued at $227,000 after acquiring an additional 1,862 shares in the last quarter. Kennebec Savings Bank purchased a new position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Patten & Patten Inc. TN grew its holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 10.4% during the 3rd quarter. Patten & Patten Inc. TN now owns 10,255 shares of the company’s stock valued at $867,000 after buying an additional 970 shares in the last quarter. Everhart Financial Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 2.2% during the third quarter. Everhart Financial Group Inc. now owns 47,307 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,004,000 after buying an additional 1,022 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Apollon Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 32.0% in the third quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC now owns 70,244 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,938,000 after buying an additional 17,015 shares in the last quarter.

Get Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF alerts:

Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:SCHD opened at $27.74 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $68.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.56 and a beta of 0.86. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $27.88 and a 200 day moving average price of $28.14. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF has a fifty-two week low of $25.18 and a fifty-two week high of $29.72.

About Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF

The Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF (SCHD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Dow Jones U.S. Dividend 100 index, a market-cap-weighted index of 100 dividend-paying US equities. SCHD was launched on Oct 20, 2011 and is managed by Schwab.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.