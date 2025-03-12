Hopwood Financial Services Inc. Takes $273,000 Position in Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG)

Hopwood Financial Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 55 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $273,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. AEGON ASSET MANAGEMENT UK Plc purchased a new stake in shares of Booking in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. New Wave Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Booking in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Promus Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Booking in the fourth quarter worth approximately $35,000. Valley National Advisers Inc. raised its stake in Booking by 600.0% in the fourth quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 7 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 6 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Addison Advisors LLC lifted its position in Booking by 80.0% during the third quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 9 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 4 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.42% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ BKNG opened at $4,353.41 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $142.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.16, a PEG ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.40. Booking Holdings Inc. has a 12 month low of $3,180.00 and a 12 month high of $5,337.24. The company’s 50 day moving average is $4,849.47 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4,671.37.

Booking ( NASDAQ:BKNG Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The business services provider reported $41.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $35.82 by $5.73. Booking had a negative return on equity of 159.34% and a net margin of 24.78%. The business had revenue of $5.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.18 billion. Sell-side analysts forecast that Booking Holdings Inc. will post 209.92 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 7th will be issued a $9.60 dividend. This represents a $38.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 7th. This is an increase from Booking’s previous quarterly dividend of $8.75. Booking’s payout ratio is 22.19%.

A number of research firms recently commented on BKNG. B. Riley increased their target price on Booking from $5,700.00 to $6,000.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 21st. Benchmark boosted their target price on Booking from $5,000.00 to $5,900.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 21st. Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of Booking from $5,400.00 to $6,000.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 19th. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of Booking from $5,560.00 to $5,960.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 21st. Finally, JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $5,400.00 target price on shares of Booking in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $5,370.43.

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

