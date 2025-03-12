Hovnanian Enterprises, Inc. PFD DEP1/1000A (NASDAQ:HOVNP) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.48

Hovnanian Enterprises, Inc. PFD DEP1/1000A (NASDAQ:HOVNP – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, March 12th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 1st will be given a dividend of 0.4766 per share on Tuesday, April 15th. This represents a $1.91 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 10.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 1st.

Hovnanian Enterprises, Inc. PFD DEP1/1000A has raised its dividend by an average of 58.7% annually over the last three years.

Get Hovnanian Enterprises Inc. PFD DEP1/1000A alerts:

Hovnanian Enterprises, Inc. PFD DEP1/1000A Stock Up 0.4 %

HOVNP traded up $0.06 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $17.39. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,513 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,641. Hovnanian Enterprises, Inc. PFD DEP1/1000A has a fifty-two week low of $16.98 and a fifty-two week high of $18.88. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $17.26 and a 200 day simple moving average of $17.61.

About Hovnanian Enterprises, Inc. PFD DEP1/1000A

for a complete listing of all our available career opportunities, please visit khov.com/careers. hovnanian enterprises, inc., founded in 1959 by kevork s. hovnanian, is headquartered in red bank, new jersey. the company is one of the nation’s largest homebuilders with operations in arizona, california, delaware, florida, georgia, illinois, maryland, new jersey, ohio, pennsylvania, south carolina, texas, virginia, washington, d.c.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Hovnanian Enterprises Inc. PFD DEP1/1000A Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hovnanian Enterprises Inc. PFD DEP1/1000A and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.