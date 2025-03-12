HPQ Silicon (CVE:HPQ) Trading Up 2.4% – Here’s Why

Shares of HPQ Silicon Inc. (CVE:HPQ – Get Free Report) traded up 2.4% on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as C$0.22 and last traded at C$0.21. 96,818 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 58% from the average session volume of 230,422 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.21.

HPQ Silicon Trading Up 2.4 %

The business’s 50-day simple moving average is C$0.23 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$0.28. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of -1.07. The firm has a market capitalization of C$79.30 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.17 and a beta of 2.14.

HPQ Silicon Company Profile

HPQ Silicon Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides silica and silicon-based solutions in Canada. It is also developing a portfolio of silicon and silica products primarily for battery and electric vehicle manufacturers, and hydrogen applications; and carbon particles for capacitor applications.

Further Reading

