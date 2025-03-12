HSBC Holdings plc (NYSE:HSBC) Shares Sold by Net Worth Advisory Group

Net Worth Advisory Group cut its position in HSBC Holdings plc (NYSE:HSBC – Free Report) by 3.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 6,910 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 238 shares during the period. Net Worth Advisory Group’s holdings in HSBC were worth $342,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in HSBC. Berbice Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in HSBC in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Venturi Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of HSBC by 58.2% in the fourth quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 571 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 210 shares in the last quarter. Whipplewood Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of HSBC in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Larson Financial Group LLC lifted its position in HSBC by 138.5% during the third quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 775 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 450 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brooklyn Investment Group acquired a new position in HSBC during the fourth quarter worth $49,000. 1.48% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Barclays upgraded HSBC from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 4th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of HSBC from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. UBS Group restated a “neutral” rating on shares of HSBC in a report on Thursday, March 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut HSBC from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating on shares of HSBC in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, HSBC presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy”.

HSBC stock opened at $55.42 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $197.70 billion, a PE ratio of 8.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 0.88. HSBC Holdings plc has a fifty-two week low of $37.38 and a fifty-two week high of $61.88. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $53.55 and a 200 day moving average price of $48.52.

HSBC (NYSE:HSBC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 19th. The financial services provider reported $1.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.41 by $0.04. HSBC had a return on equity of 12.20% and a net margin of 16.17%. The business had revenue of $11.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.79 billion. Research analysts expect that HSBC Holdings plc will post 6.66 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 7th will be paid a $1.80 dividend. This represents a $7.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 12.99%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 7th. HSBC’s payout ratio is 115.81%.

HSBC Holdings plc provides banking and financial services worldwide. The company operates through Wealth and Personal Banking, Commercial Banking, and Global Banking and Markets segments. The Wealth and Personal Banking segment offers retail banking and wealth products, including current and savings accounts, mortgages and personal loans, credit and debit cards, and local and international payment services; and wealth management services comprising insurance and investment products, global asset management services, investment management, and private wealth solutions.

