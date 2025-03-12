Hugoton Royalty Trust (OTCMKTS:HGTXU) Short Interest Down 92.3% in February

Hugoton Royalty Trust (OTCMKTS:HGTXU – Get Free Report) saw a large drop in short interest in February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 900 shares, a drop of 92.3% from the February 13th total of 11,700 shares. Approximately 0.0% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 115,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.
Hugoton Royalty Trust Price Performance
HGTXU stock traded down $0.00 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $0.52. The company had a trading volume of 25,665 shares, compared to its average volume of 39,316. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $0.56 and a 200 day moving average of $0.52. Hugoton Royalty Trust has a 12 month low of $0.42 and a 12 month high of $0.63. The company has a market capitalization of $20.60 million, a PE ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 0.25.
About Hugoton Royalty Trust
