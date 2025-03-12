Hugoton Royalty Trust (OTCMKTS:HGTXU) Short Interest Down 92.3% in February

Hugoton Royalty Trust (OTCMKTS:HGTXU – Get Free Report) saw a large drop in short interest in February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 900 shares, a drop of 92.3% from the February 13th total of 11,700 shares. Approximately 0.0% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 115,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Hugoton Royalty Trust Price Performance

HGTXU stock traded down $0.00 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $0.52. The company had a trading volume of 25,665 shares, compared to its average volume of 39,316. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $0.56 and a 200 day moving average of $0.52. Hugoton Royalty Trust has a 12 month low of $0.42 and a 12 month high of $0.63. The company has a market capitalization of $20.60 million, a PE ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 0.25.

Get Hugoton Royalty Trust alerts:

About Hugoton Royalty Trust

(Get Free Report)

Featured Stories

Hugoton Royalty Trust operates as an express trust in the United States. It holds 80% net profits interests in various natural gas producing working interest properties in Kansas, Oklahoma, and Wyoming under conveyances. The company was founded in 1998 and is based in Dallas, Texas.

Receive News & Ratings for Hugoton Royalty Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hugoton Royalty Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.