Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HII) CAO Sells $142,170.00 in Stock

Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HII – Get Free Report) CAO Nicolas G. Schuck sold 750 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $189.56, for a total transaction of $142,170.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 2,884 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $546,691.04. This trade represents a 20.64 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Huntington Ingalls Industries Price Performance

Shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries stock opened at $194.86 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $7.65 billion, a PE ratio of 13.96, a PEG ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 0.49. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $185.88 and a 200 day moving average of $214.77. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. has a 12 month low of $158.88 and a 12 month high of $294.81.

Huntington Ingalls Industries (NYSE:HII – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The aerospace company reported $3.15 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.28 by ($0.13). Huntington Ingalls Industries had a net margin of 4.77% and a return on equity of 12.81%. On average, research analysts expect that Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. will post 13.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Huntington Ingalls Industries Dividend Announcement

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 28th will be issued a $1.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 28th. This represents a $5.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.77%. Huntington Ingalls Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 38.68%.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries from $220.00 to $200.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on Huntington Ingalls Industries from $188.00 to $145.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 10th. Finally, Bank of America decreased their target price on Huntington Ingalls Industries from $250.00 to $195.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $221.22.

Institutional Trading of Huntington Ingalls Industries

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Huntington Ingalls Industries by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,029,322 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $950,391,000 after acquiring an additional 14,988 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries by 5.6% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,519,111 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $930,383,000 after purchasing an additional 187,411 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,048,482 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $197,677,000 after purchasing an additional 29,670 shares during the last quarter. Earnest Partners LLC raised its holdings in Huntington Ingalls Industries by 32.6% during the 4th quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 831,965 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $157,216,000 after buying an additional 204,376 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in Huntington Ingalls Industries by 15.5% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 578,488 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $109,316,000 after buying an additional 77,718 shares during the last quarter. 90.46% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Huntington Ingalls Industries

Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc designs, builds, overhauls, and repairs military ships in the United States. It operates through three segments: Ingalls, Newport News, and Mission Technologies. The company is involved in the design and construction of non-nuclear ships comprising amphibious assault ships; expeditionary warfare ships; surface combatants; and national security cutters for the U.S.

