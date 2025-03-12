HUTCHMED (NASDAQ:HCM) Shares Gap Down – Should You Sell?

HUTCHMED (China) Limited (NASDAQ:HCM – Get Free Report)’s stock price gapped down before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $16.53, but opened at $15.69. HUTCHMED shares last traded at $15.48, with a volume of 25,271 shares changing hands.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, StockNews.com lowered HUTCHMED from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 18th.

Get HUTCHMED alerts:

Read Our Latest Report on HUTCHMED

HUTCHMED Stock Performance

Institutional Investors Weigh In On HUTCHMED

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 2.68 and a current ratio of 2.81. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $14.63 and a 200-day simple moving average of $16.60.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Jane Street Group LLC grew its position in HUTCHMED by 362.2% during the 3rd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 62,997 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,305,000 after purchasing an additional 49,366 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of HUTCHMED by 0.9% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 349,524 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,826,000 after buying an additional 3,078 shares in the last quarter. ABC Arbitrage SA acquired a new position in HUTCHMED during the fourth quarter valued at $500,000. XY Capital Ltd acquired a new position in HUTCHMED during the fourth quarter valued at $673,000. Finally, Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in HUTCHMED by 10.7% in the 4th quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 18,591 shares of the company’s stock worth $268,000 after acquiring an additional 1,799 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 8.82% of the company’s stock.

HUTCHMED Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

HUTCHMED (China) Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the research and development, manufacture, and sale of pharmaceuticals and health-oriented consumer products. It operates through the Oncology/Immunology and Other Ventures segments. The Oncology/Immunology segment includes the discovery, development, and commercialization of targeted therapies and immunotherapies for the treatment of cancer and immunological diseases.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for HUTCHMED Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HUTCHMED and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.