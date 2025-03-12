HUTCHMED (NASDAQ:HCM) Shares Gap Down – Should You Sell?

HUTCHMED (China) Limited (NASDAQ:HCM – Get Free Report)’s stock price gapped down before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $16.53, but opened at $15.69. HUTCHMED shares last traded at $15.48, with a volume of 25,271 shares changing hands.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Separately, StockNews.com lowered HUTCHMED from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 18th.
Read Our Latest Report on HUTCHMED
HUTCHMED Stock Performance
Institutional Investors Weigh In On HUTCHMED
Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Jane Street Group LLC grew its position in HUTCHMED by 362.2% during the 3rd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 62,997 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,305,000 after purchasing an additional 49,366 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of HUTCHMED by 0.9% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 349,524 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,826,000 after buying an additional 3,078 shares in the last quarter. ABC Arbitrage SA acquired a new position in HUTCHMED during the fourth quarter valued at $500,000. XY Capital Ltd acquired a new position in HUTCHMED during the fourth quarter valued at $673,000. Finally, Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in HUTCHMED by 10.7% in the 4th quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 18,591 shares of the company’s stock worth $268,000 after acquiring an additional 1,799 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 8.82% of the company’s stock.
HUTCHMED Company Profile
HUTCHMED (China) Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the research and development, manufacture, and sale of pharmaceuticals and health-oriented consumer products. It operates through the Oncology/Immunology and Other Ventures segments. The Oncology/Immunology segment includes the discovery, development, and commercialization of targeted therapies and immunotherapies for the treatment of cancer and immunological diseases.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than HUTCHMED
- Best Aerospace Stocks Investing
- NVIDIA Stock Remains Stunningly Undervalued—Here’s Why
- Investing in Commodities: What Are They? How to Invest in Them
- Oracle Stock: 5 Reasons This AI Powerhouse Is a Long-Term Buy
- EV Stocks and How to Profit from Them
- U.S. Stocks Sink, Foreign Markets Soar: 3 ETFs to Ride the Wave
Receive News & Ratings for HUTCHMED Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HUTCHMED and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.