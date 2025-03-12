IceCure Medical (NASDAQ:ICCM) Stock Price Down 4.4% – Time to Sell?

IceCure Medical Ltd (NASDAQ:ICCM – Get Free Report) shares fell 4.4% on Monday . The stock traded as low as $1.28 and last traded at $1.29. 202,105 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 60% from the average session volume of 508,000 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.35.

Separately, HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $2.50 price objective on shares of IceCure Medical in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th.

The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.31 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 2.27 and a current ratio of 2.67. The company has a market capitalization of $73.82 million, a PE ratio of -4.59 and a beta of 0.37.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in IceCure Medical stock. XTX Topco Ltd lifted its stake in IceCure Medical Ltd (NASDAQ:ICCM – Free Report) by 123.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 58,866 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 32,555 shares during the period. XTX Topco Ltd owned approximately 0.11% of IceCure Medical worth $65,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 0.62% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

IceCure Medical Ltd, a commercial stage medical device company, engages in the research, development, and marketing of cryoablation systems, disposables, and technologies for treating tumors. The company offers ProSense system, a single probe system for the treatment of tumors, as well as associated disposables; and IceSense3 system for ablation indications to urology, oncology, dermatology, gynecology, general surgery, thoracic surgery, and proctology.

