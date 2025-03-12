Idaho Trust Bank Acquires 12,239 Shares of VanEck High Yield Muni ETF (BATS:HYD)

Idaho Trust Bank grew its holdings in shares of VanEck High Yield Muni ETF (BATS:HYD – Free Report) by 36.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 45,437 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 12,239 shares during the quarter. VanEck High Yield Muni ETF accounts for about 1.2% of Idaho Trust Bank’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest position. Idaho Trust Bank owned 0.08% of VanEck High Yield Muni ETF worth $2,358,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Spire Wealth Management boosted its holdings in shares of VanEck High Yield Muni ETF by 69.6% in the fourth quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 475 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 195 shares during the period. Verus Capital Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of VanEck High Yield Muni ETF by 3.2% in the third quarter. Verus Capital Partners LLC now owns 7,616 shares of the company’s stock valued at $404,000 after purchasing an additional 236 shares during the period. Mather Group LLC. boosted its holdings in shares of VanEck High Yield Muni ETF by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 55,146 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,863,000 after purchasing an additional 247 shares during the period. Lansing Street Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of VanEck High Yield Muni ETF by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. Lansing Street Advisors now owns 13,619 shares of the company’s stock valued at $707,000 after purchasing an additional 393 shares during the period. Finally, Martel Wealth Advisors Inc boosted its holdings in shares of VanEck High Yield Muni ETF by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Martel Wealth Advisors Inc now owns 38,359 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,991,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period.

Shares of BATS HYD opened at $51.60 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $51.88 and a 200 day moving average price of $52.22. VanEck High Yield Muni ETF has a 52-week low of $50.78 and a 52-week high of $53.10.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 6th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.1588 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 3rd.

The VanEck High Yield Muni ETF (HYD) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund tracks a market value-weighted index of high-yield, tax-exempt US municipal bonds. HYD was launched on Feb 4, 2009 and is managed by VanEck.

