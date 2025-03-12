Idaho Trust Bank Lowers Stock Position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Idaho Trust Bank reduced its stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report) by 13.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 8,877 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,408 shares during the quarter. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF comprises approximately 2.6% of Idaho Trust Bank’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest holding. Idaho Trust Bank’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $5,226,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 2,313,961 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,362,182,000 after acquiring an additional 32,424 shares in the last quarter. MY Wealth Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 36.5% during the fourth quarter. MY Wealth Management Inc. now owns 17,982 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,586,000 after acquiring an additional 4,806 shares in the last quarter. New England Private Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. New England Private Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 7,465 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,394,000 after acquiring an additional 57 shares in the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 10.9% during the fourth quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 16,117 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,488,000 after acquiring an additional 1,588 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prosperity Wealth Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Prosperity Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,899 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,118,000 after acquiring an additional 33 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Stock Performance

IVV stock opened at $558.64 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $555.65 billion, a PE ratio of 26.66 and a beta of 1.01. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a one year low of $496.30 and a one year high of $616.22. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $597.89 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $589.10.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Company Profile

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

