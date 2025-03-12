iMGP DBi Managed Futures Strategy ETF (NYSEARCA:DBMF) Sets New 1-Year Low – Here’s What Happened

Shares of iMGP DBi Managed Futures Strategy ETF (NYSEARCA:DBMF – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $25.03 and last traded at $25.07, with a volume of 118638 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $25.37.

iMGP DBi Managed Futures Strategy ETF Stock Performance

The firm has a market cap of $1.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.50 and a beta of -0.15. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $26.29 and its 200 day simple moving average is $27.04.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On iMGP DBi Managed Futures Strategy ETF

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its holdings in iMGP DBi Managed Futures Strategy ETF by 12.1% during the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 34,056 shares of the company’s stock worth $958,000 after acquiring an additional 3,670 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE purchased a new position in iMGP DBi Managed Futures Strategy ETF during the third quarter worth about $29,000. Atria Investments Inc increased its stake in iMGP DBi Managed Futures Strategy ETF by 6.3% in the 3rd quarter. Atria Investments Inc now owns 11,911 shares of the company’s stock valued at $335,000 after buying an additional 702 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of iMGP DBi Managed Futures Strategy ETF by 22.5% in the 3rd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 122,787 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,459,000 after buying an additional 22,588 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Truist Financial Corp grew its holdings in shares of iMGP DBi Managed Futures Strategy ETF by 13.9% in the fourth quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 312,986 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,188,000 after acquiring an additional 38,255 shares in the last quarter.

iMGP DBi Managed Futures Strategy ETF Company Profile

The iMGP DBi Managed Futures Strategy ETF (DBMF) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Goldman Sachs Hedge Fund VIP index. The fund aims to emulate the performance of a group of CTA hedge funds. The funds model allocates weights to derivatives selected by the funds active managers. DBMF was launched on May 8, 2019 and is managed by iM.

