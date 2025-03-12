Immersion (NASDAQ:IMMR) Issues Earnings Results

Immersion (NASDAQ:IMMR – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The software maker reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.33, Zacks reports. Immersion had a net margin of 11.79% and a return on equity of 28.08%.

Immersion Stock Performance

IMMR opened at $7.88 on Wednesday. Immersion has a 1-year low of $7.06 and a 1-year high of $13.94. The company has a market cap of $254.46 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 1.55. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $8.38 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $8.64. The company has a current ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, BWS Financial reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $13.50 price target on shares of Immersion in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th.

Immersion Company Profile

Immersion Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the creation, design, development, and licensing of haptic technologies that allow people to use their sense of touch to engage with and experience various digital products in North America, Europe, and Asia. The company provides technology, patent, and combined licenses.

