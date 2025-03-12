Immersion (NASDAQ:IMMR) Issues Earnings Results

Immersion (NASDAQ:IMMR – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The software maker reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.33, Zacks reports. Immersion had a net margin of 11.79% and a return on equity of 28.08%.
Immersion Stock Performance
IMMR opened at $7.88 on Wednesday. Immersion has a 1-year low of $7.06 and a 1-year high of $13.94. The company has a market cap of $254.46 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 1.55. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $8.38 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $8.64. The company has a current ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Separately, BWS Financial reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $13.50 price target on shares of Immersion in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th.
Immersion Company Profile
Immersion Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the creation, design, development, and licensing of haptic technologies that allow people to use their sense of touch to engage with and experience various digital products in North America, Europe, and Asia. The company provides technology, patent, and combined licenses.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Immersion
- Retail Stocks Investing, Explained
- Why Energy Transfer Belongs on Your Watchlist
- What Investors Need to Know About Upcoming IPOs
- Why Wayfair Stock May Be a Hidden Gem for Value Investors
- Stock Average Calculator
- 3 Investments to Consider as China’s Market Heats Up
Receive News & Ratings for Immersion Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Immersion and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.