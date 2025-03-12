ImmunoPrecise Antibodies (IPA) Expected to Announce Earnings on Thursday

ImmunoPrecise Antibodies (NASDAQ:IPA – Get Free Report) is expected to be posting its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, March 13th. Analysts expect ImmunoPrecise Antibodies to post earnings of ($0.06) per share and revenue of $6.59 million for the quarter. Individual that wish to register for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

ImmunoPrecise Antibodies (NASDAQ:IPA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, December 10th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by ($0.02). ImmunoPrecise Antibodies had a negative return on equity of 73.74% and a negative net margin of 114.50%. On average, analysts expect ImmunoPrecise Antibodies to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

ImmunoPrecise Antibodies stock opened at $0.40 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.46 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.50. ImmunoPrecise Antibodies has a fifty-two week low of $0.27 and a fifty-two week high of $1.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.41 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.51 and a beta of 0.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 0.85.

Separately, HC Wainwright reduced their price objective on shares of ImmunoPrecise Antibodies from $9.00 to $7.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 11th.

ImmunoPrecise Antibodies Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a biotherapeutic research and technology company in Canada and internationally. It provides NonaVac DNA for complex protein classes, including GPCRs and ion channels; and Rapid Prime, a positive monoclonal antibodies for generating anti-idiotypic antibodies, and producing monoclonal antibodies against conformational epitopes.

