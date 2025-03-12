Imperial Brands (OTCMKTS:IMBBY) Shares Pass Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average – Here’s Why

Shares of Imperial Brands PLC (OTCMKTS:IMBBY – Get Free Report) passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $31.62 and traded as high as $35.82. Imperial Brands shares last traded at $35.39, with a volume of 78,621 shares changing hands.

Imperial Brands Stock Down 1.2 %

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $33.96 and its 200 day moving average price is $31.70. The company has a quick ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24.

Get Imperial Brands alerts:

Imperial Brands Cuts Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 21st will be given a dividend of $0.6779 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 21st.

About Imperial Brands

Imperial Brands PLC, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, imports, markets, and sells tobacco and tobacco-related products in Europe, the Americas, Africa, Asia, and Australasia. It offers a range of cigarettes, tobacco accessories, vapour, heated tobacco, and oral nicotine. The company sells its products under various brands, including JPS, Davidoff, Gauloises, West, Winston, Kool, Lambert & Butler, Fortuna, Nobel, News, Backwoods, Champion, Golden Virginia, Rizla, Blu, Pulze, Skruf, and Zone X.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Imperial Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Imperial Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.