Imperial Brands PLC (OTCMKTS:IMBBY) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Imperial Brands PLC (OTCMKTS:IMBBY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 139,500 shares, a growth of 469.4% from the February 13th total of 24,500 shares. Currently, 0.0% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 328,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.4 days.

Imperial Brands Price Performance

IMBBY stock traded up $0.47 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $35.86. 423,809 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 268,357. Imperial Brands has a 1 year low of $21.36 and a 1 year high of $36.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a current ratio of 0.72. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $33.90 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $31.67.

Get Imperial Brands alerts:

Imperial Brands Cuts Dividend

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 21st will be given a $0.6779 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 21st.

About Imperial Brands

Imperial Brands PLC, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, imports, markets, and sells tobacco and tobacco-related products in Europe, the Americas, Africa, Asia, and Australasia. It offers a range of cigarettes, tobacco accessories, vapour, heated tobacco, and oral nicotine. The company sells its products under various brands, including JPS, Davidoff, Gauloises, West, Winston, Kool, Lambert & Butler, Fortuna, Nobel, News, Backwoods, Champion, Golden Virginia, Rizla, Blu, Pulze, Skruf, and Zone X.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Imperial Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Imperial Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.