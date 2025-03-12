Imperial Petroleum Inc. (NASDAQ:IMPPP) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.55

Imperial Petroleum Inc. (NASDAQ:IMPPP – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, March 11th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 26th will be given a dividend of 0.5469 per share on Monday, March 31st. This represents a $2.19 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 26th.

Imperial Petroleum has increased its dividend payment by an average of 155.4% per year over the last three years.

Imperial Petroleum Stock Performance

NASDAQ:IMPPP traded down $0.37 on Wednesday, hitting $24.63. The stock had a trading volume of 545 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,507. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $24.94 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $25.10. Imperial Petroleum has a 1-year low of $22.89 and a 1-year high of $29.81.

About Imperial Petroleum

Imperial Petroleum Inc provides international seaborne transportation services to oil producers, refineries, and commodities traders. It carries refined petroleum products, such as gasoline, diesel, fuel oil, and jet fuel, as well as edible oils and chemicals, crude oils, iron ore, coal and grains, and minor bulks, such as bauxite, phosphate, and fertilizers.

