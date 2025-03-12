Independent Advisor Alliance Has $5.29 Million Stock Position in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM)

Independent Advisor Alliance grew its stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM – Free Report) by 12.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 26,793 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,947 shares during the quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance’s holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing were worth $5,291,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Stonebridge Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Roxbury Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing during the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Archer Investment Corp raised its stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 48.1% during the 3rd quarter. Archer Investment Corp now owns 191 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 62 shares during the period. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora raised its stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 169.8% during the 3rd quarter. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora now owns 232 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 146 shares during the period. Finally, Endeavor Private Wealth Inc. acquired a new stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing during the 4th quarter worth $40,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 16.51% of the company’s stock.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Trading Up 0.4 %

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing stock opened at $171.30 on Wednesday. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited has a 52 week low of $125.78 and a 52 week high of $226.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 2.30 and a current ratio of 2.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $888.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.33, a PEG ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 1.13. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $200.93 and a 200 day simple moving average of $191.93.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Increases Dividend

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing ( NYSE:TSM Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 16th. The semiconductor company reported $2.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.16 by $0.08. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing had a net margin of 40.51% and a return on equity of 30.47%. Analysts expect that Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited will post 9.2 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 12th will be given a dividend of $0.6855 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 12th. This is an increase from Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.55. This represents a $2.74 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.60%. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 30.68%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

TSM has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $225.00 price objective on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. Barclays lifted their price target on Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from $240.00 to $255.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 17th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $220.00.

About Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, packages, tests, and sells integrated circuits and other semiconductor devices in Taiwan, China, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Japan, the United States, and internationally. It provides a range of wafer fabrication processes, including processes to manufacture complementary metal- oxide-semiconductor (CMOS) logic, mixed-signal, radio frequency, embedded memory, bipolar CMOS mixed-signal, and others.

