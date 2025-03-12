Independent Advisor Alliance Raises Stake in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN)

Independent Advisor Alliance boosted its stake in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN – Free Report) by 21.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 25,452 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,548 shares during the quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance’s holdings in Texas Instruments were worth $4,773,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Promus Capital LLC purchased a new position in Texas Instruments during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Financial Life Planners purchased a new position in shares of Texas Instruments during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Retirement Wealth Solutions LLC bought a new position in shares of Texas Instruments in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. MidAtlantic Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Texas Instruments in the third quarter worth $28,000. Finally, Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in Texas Instruments during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.99% of the company’s stock.

Get Texas Instruments alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

TXN has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Barclays lowered their price target on Texas Instruments from $200.00 to $180.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 24th. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $200.00 target price on shares of Texas Instruments in a research report on Friday, January 24th. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $230.00 price target on shares of Texas Instruments in a report on Friday, January 24th. Rosenblatt Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a $250.00 price objective on shares of Texas Instruments in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. Finally, Mizuho cut their target price on shares of Texas Instruments from $200.00 to $190.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 24th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $209.20.

Texas Instruments Stock Down 4.9 %

Shares of NASDAQ TXN opened at $177.34 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $189.39 and its 200 day moving average is $197.00. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a 52 week low of $159.11 and a 52 week high of $220.38. The company has a quick ratio of 2.88, a current ratio of 4.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The company has a market cap of $161.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.17, a PEG ratio of 3.30 and a beta of 0.98.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 23rd. The semiconductor company reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.20 by $0.10. Texas Instruments had a net margin of 30.68% and a return on equity of 28.08%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.49 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 5.35 earnings per share for the current year.

Texas Instruments Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 31st were issued a $1.36 dividend. This represents a $5.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 31st. Texas Instruments’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 104.82%.

Insider Transactions at Texas Instruments

In related news, Chairman Richard K. Templeton sold 97,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $202.72, for a total value of $19,663,840.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 409,089 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $82,930,522.08. This represents a 19.17 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Mark A. Blinn sold 590 shares of Texas Instruments stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.71, for a total value of $106,618.90. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 11,717 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,117,379.07. The trade was a 4.79 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 297,655 shares of company stock worth $59,841,304. 0.68% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Texas Instruments

(Free Report)

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Analog and Embedded Processing segments. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements across various voltage levels, including battery-management solutions, DC/DC switching regulators, AC/DC and isolated controllers and converters, power switches, linear regulators, voltage references, and lighting products.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Texas Instruments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Texas Instruments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.